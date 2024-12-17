Value of retired voluntary carbon credits jumps in 2024 -analysis

Published 16:28 on December 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:28 on December 17, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

The value of credits retired in the voluntary carbon market jumped to around $900 million in the first 11 months of the year, as the market recalibrated around quality and impact, according to research published by a marketplace.