FEATURE: Social acceptance of the Green Deal at a minimum endangers EU ETS2
Published 16:21 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 16:52 on December 19, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The second chapter of the EU's Emissions Trading System risks being delayed and watered down if governments leverage certain clauses aimed at protecting vulnerable people, as political clashes within the bloc continue to undermine the reputation and very existence of the European Green Deal.
