Zimbabwe’s sovereign REDD baseline is transparent, complete, say UN assessors
Published 23:04 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 23:04 on December 11, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A UN technical assessment team has concluded that the data and information used by Zimbabwe to construct its official forest carbon baseline are transparent, complete, and aligned with UN REDD guidance, potentially opening the country up to future sovereign forestry credit issuances.
