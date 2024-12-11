Electrifying EU industry can reduce emissions by 78% -report
Published 23:01 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:07 on December 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The electrification of European industries would see a huge cut carbon emissions from the sector based on existing technologies, while also improving the bloc's competitiveness with energy independence and greater efficiency, according to a new report Thursday.
The electrification of European industries would see a huge cut carbon emissions from the sector based on existing technologies, while also improving the bloc's competitiveness with energy independence and greater efficiency, according to a new report Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.