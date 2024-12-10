VCM MONTHLY DATA: Lift in November carbon credit retirements puts market on track to match last year
Published 18:15 on December 10, 2024 / Last updated at 18:15 on December 10, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Retirements in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) lifted slightly month-on-month in November, with signs that corporates are looking to retire more credits at the end of the year as they aim to meet decarbonisation targets, putting this year on track to match the 2023 annual total.
