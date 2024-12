Brazilian federal police seize $165 mln in assets in crackdown on carbon credit crime -media

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) on Monday executed arrest warrants and searches in several states, confiscating almost R$1 billion ($165 mln) in assets linked to the illegal sale of carbon credits from federal lands in the Amazon, according to local media sources.