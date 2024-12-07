KEY TAKEAWAYS: ICAO TAB assessments, recommendations, and public comments for CORSIA 2024 application cycle

Published 02:44 on December 7, 2024 / Last updated at 02:51 on December 7, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary

UN civil aviation body ICAO late on Friday published reports outlining its Technical Advisory Body’s (TAB) assessments, recommendations, and public comments made during the 2024 cycle for applications by carbon credit standards seeking eligibility under the airline offsetting programme.