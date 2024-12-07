Tokyo exchange to launch new trading categories for agricultural carbon credits
Published 15:30 on December 7, 2024 / Last updated at 15:30 on December 7, 2024 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Tokyo Stock Exchange will introduce two new trading categories for agricultural carbon credits under Japan’s J-Credit scheme, as it seeks to enhance market liquidity and efficiency amid increasing project registrations and certification volumes.
