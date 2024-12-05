EU should reconsider giving CBAM exemptions to most vulnerable -report

Published 16:09 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:09 on December 5, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The EU should reconsider exempting the least developed countries, as well as Ukraine, from its incoming carbon border fee, and use its revenues to help developing countries decarbonise their industries and minimise the blow, a think tank recommended this week.