Americas > BRIEFING: Consensus forming around credit trading system for shipping emissions at IMO talks

BRIEFING: Consensus forming around credit trading system for shipping emissions at IMO talks

Published 20:05 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:29 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping

Countries around the world are edging closer to consensus on a credit trading system for global shipping emissions, with the idea of a levy on all greenhouse gas emissions from the sector still on the table at the start of UN talks in London this week.
Countries around the world are edging closer to consensus on a credit trading system for global shipping emissions, with the idea of a levy on all greenhouse gas emissions from the sector still on the table at the start of UN talks in London this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.