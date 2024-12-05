EMEA > Futures growth drives strong EU carbon volumes on EEX in November

Futures growth drives strong EU carbon volumes on EEX in November

Published 16:04 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:04 on December 5, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Strong growth in futures has driven EEX exchange-traded EU carbon volumes higher in both November and 2024 to date, according to data published Thursday.
Strong growth in futures has driven EEX exchange-traded EU carbon volumes higher in both November and 2024 to date, according to data published Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.