EU member states could use Article 6 for ‘above-and-beyond’ mitigation, says senior EU official
Published 16:14 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:14 on December 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
EU member states can still use Article 6 for above-and-beyond mitigation, the head of the EU’s international carbon markets diplomacy taskforce told Carbon Pulse at the sidelines of a conference on Thursday, despite the bloc's current plans to avoid using international carbon credits towards UN climate goals.
