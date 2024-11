A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EU carbon prices broke below a key technical level on Friday moving towards a further important support, during a second consecutive day of relatively light trading due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, while natural gas declined amid speculation that Russian flows could ramp up in the final month before transshipment contracts end.