Global climate fund assets rise to $572 bln in 2024, record first outflows -report
Published 21:26 on November 29, 2024 / Last updated at 21:26 on November 29, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, US
Mutual funds and ETFs with climate-related mandates rose to $572 billion in value through the first nine months of 2024, but also recorded their first outflows since 2018 of almost $24 bln this year, according to a report published by a research firm.
Mutual funds and ETFs with climate-related mandates rose to $572 billion in value through the first nine months of 2024, but also recorded their first outflows since 2018 of almost $24 bln this year, according to a report published by a research firm.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.