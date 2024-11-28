UK consults on including maritime emissions, non-pipeline CCS in ETS
Published 18:44 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 18:44 on November 28, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, International, Shipping, UK ETS
The UK government on Thursday launched a consultation on further changes to the UK ETS, including the expansion of the market to cover maritime shipping emissions, and on proposals for regulations that would allow permanent storage CO2 via non-pipeline methods to be subtracted from reportable emissions.
