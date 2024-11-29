Americas > INC-5: Pressure mounts on ‘ambitious countries’ to trigger vote on plastic treaty

INC-5: Pressure mounts on ‘ambitious countries’ to trigger vote on plastic treaty

Published 05:36 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:36 on November 29, 2024  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Pressure is mounting on a group of self-proclaimed high-ambition countries to trigger a two-thirds majority vote on the plastic treaty under negotiation in Busan, South Korea, to outflank opposition from nations allegedly seeking to derail a strong agreement.
