WCI Market: CCAs stage quick recovery after bearish sentiment from ARB’s rulemaking delays sinks Q4 auction clear

Published 20:45 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 20:45 on November 27, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

The Q4 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at nearly a $2 discount to secondary market prices and in line with a large cross-section of trader expectations, even as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures bounced quickly from the weak result.