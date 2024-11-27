WCI Market: CCAs stage quick recovery after bearish sentiment from ARB’s rulemaking delays sinks Q4 auction clear
Published 20:45 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 20:45 on November 27, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The Q4 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at nearly a $2 discount to secondary market prices and in line with a large cross-section of trader expectations, even as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures bounced quickly from the weak result.
