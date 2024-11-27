Americas > Global bank expects CCAs to reprice above $40 in Q1 2025 on ETS rulemaking progress

Global bank expects CCAs to reprice above $40 in Q1 2025 on ETS rulemaking progress

Published 20:39 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:39 on November 27, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, US

An Australian global bank expect clarity from outstanding policy elements in delayed WCI rulemaking into the first quarter next year to potentially help reprice California Carbon Allowances (CCA) above $40.
An Australian global bank expect clarity from outstanding policy elements in delayed WCI rulemaking into the first quarter next year to potentially help reprice California Carbon Allowances (CCA) above $40.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.