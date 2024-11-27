Americas > Washington Clean Fuel Standard credit surplus nears 1.5 mln in Q2 2024

Washington Clean Fuel Standard credit surplus nears 1.5 mln in Q2 2024

Published 22:46 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:46 on November 27, 2024  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The net credit surplus in Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) neared 1.5 million in Q2 2024 as the programme recorded the second-highest number of credits generated in a quarter since its launch, state data showed.
