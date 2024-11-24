COP29: Reactions to the new Baku Finance Goal, Article 6 deal
Published 23:30 on November 24, 2024 / Last updated at 00:53 on November 25, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Here are selected party, stakeholder, and expert reactions to the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG), dubbed the Baku Finance Goal, as well as the agreement on Article 6 reached at the COP29 climate summit, which wrapped up early Sunday.
Here are selected party, stakeholder, and expert reactions to the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG), dubbed the Baku Finance Goal, as well as the agreement on Article 6 reached at the COP29 climate summit, which wrapped up early Sunday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.