Africa > COP29: Baku closes with anger, frustration over new climate finance goal and omission of fossil fuels

COP29: Baku closes with anger, frustration over new climate finance goal and omission of fossil fuels

Published 23:15 on November 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:16 on November 24, 2024  / , , and /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

Wealthy countries will aim to shore up $300 billion per year of climate finance by 2035, as the core part of a global, economy-wide target for $1.3 trillion per year, under a contentious agreement struck early Sunday morning at the close of COP29.
Wealthy countries will aim to shore up $300 billion per year of climate finance by 2035, as the core part of a global, economy-wide target for $1.3 trillion per year, under a contentious agreement struck early Sunday morning at the close of COP29.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.