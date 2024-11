COP29: Roundup for Day 11 – Nov. 21

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



It is Day 11 at COP29 in Baku - Nature Day. New texts on climate finance and Article 6 dropped first thing this morning in Baku, with parties and negotiating blocs scrambling to pressers to share their views, as side events at country pavilions begin to wrap up. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).