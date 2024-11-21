Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:18 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:18 on November 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks on Thursday morning as concerns over rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a short unplanned North Sea outage encouraged natural gas traders to buy, helping carbon to breach an important psychological level for the second time this week.
EU carbon prices climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks on Thursday morning as concerns over rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a short unplanned North Sea outage encouraged natural gas traders to buy, helping carbon to breach an important psychological level for the second time this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.