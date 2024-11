RGGI Market: Virginia county circuit court judge rules RGGI repeal unlawful, RGAs soar 10%

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A Virginia county circuit court judge ruled the state’s withdrawal from the RGGI carbon market to be unlawful, siding with a trade group that challenged last year’s programme exit, sending RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market rocketing higher by as much as 10.3% on the day.