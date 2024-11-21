Americas > HSBC reportedly drops plans for voluntary carbon trading desk amid market concerns

HSBC reportedly drops plans for voluntary carbon trading desk amid market concerns

Published 01:28 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:28 on November 21, 2024  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

HSBC has reportedly scrapped plans to establish a voluntary carbon trading desk, signalling a shift in strategy as the market grapples with slowing demand and concerns about integrity and transparency.
HSBC has reportedly scrapped plans to establish a voluntary carbon trading desk, signalling a shift in strategy as the market grapples with slowing demand and concerns about integrity and transparency.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.