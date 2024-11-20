EU court rejects French cement-maker’s €40-mln damages claim over ETS rules
Published 16:20 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 16:20 on November 20, 2024 / EMEA, EU ETS
A top European court on Wednesday dismissed a €40.1-million damages claim by a French cement manufacturer against the European Commission and relating to the free allocation of carbon allowances, ruling that the company failed to prove it suffered financial harm directly caused by Brussels’ actions.
