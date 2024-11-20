BRIEFING: UK to hold producers responsible for packaging lifecycle under forthcoming regulation

Published 16:35 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 16:35 on November 20, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Biodiversity, EMEA

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme set to launch next year in the UK will require packaging producers to report how much they produce, and pay associated fees, though it is unclear how high those costs could go, say industry experts.