COP29: Singapore signs Article 6 Implementation Agreement with Peru
Published 10:37 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 10:37 on November 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, South & Central
Singapore and Peru on Thursday announced they had finalised an agreement to trade sovereign carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, paving the way for credits created in the South American country to be used towards a portion of corporate requirements under the city state's carbon tax.
