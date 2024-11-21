Americas > Verra to open consultation on stewardship credits in early 2025

Verra to open consultation on stewardship credits in early 2025

Published 09:56 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:56 on November 21, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Environmental crediting standard Verra is set to open public consultation on its stewardship credit programme early next year, a company executive told a webinar on Wednesday.
Environmental crediting standard Verra is set to open public consultation on its stewardship credit programme early next year, a company executive told a webinar on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.