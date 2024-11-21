COP29: Fiji unveils carbon market strategy roadmap
Published 10:50 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 10:50 on November 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Fiji's government on Thursday published its National Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap, which lays out key considerations and next steps to develop emissions reduction projects in the country using market-based mechanisms.
Fiji's government on Thursday published its National Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap, which lays out key considerations and next steps to develop emissions reduction projects in the country using market-based mechanisms.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.