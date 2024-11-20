Americas > Nebraska sues truck manufacturers for backing California’s EV rules

Nebraska sues truck manufacturers for backing California’s EV rules

Published 02:37 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:37 on November 20, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Nebraska’s Attorney General (AG) alongside two industry groups on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against several US heavy-duty truck makers, alleging that their agreement with California to advance clean transition in the trucking sector is “nakedly anti-competitive”.
