Nebraska sues truck manufacturers for backing California’s EV rules
Published 02:37 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 02:37 on November 20, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Nebraska’s Attorney General (AG) alongside two industry groups on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against several US heavy-duty truck makers, alleging that their agreement with California to advance clean transition in the trucking sector is “nakedly anti-competitive”.
