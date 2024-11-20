PREVIEW: ARB’s ETS rulemaking delays recast WCI Q4 auction sentiment lower, outsized ACP positions skew expectations

Published 02:37 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 02:37 on November 20, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

A larger cross-section of traders polled expect the last quarterly California-Quebec current vintage carbon allowance auction for 2024 to clear discounted to front-month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices after market sentiment soured with ARB delaying cap-and-trade regulatory updates, but unusual Auction Clearing Price (ACP) futures open interest (OI) could skew the outcome.