PREVIEW: Experts call for ambitious NDCs to spur investment, hope G20 summit will ease COP pressure
Published 16:27 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:35 on November 16, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
On the eve of a G20 meeting in Rio do Janeiro on next week, business groups and a Brazilian national official called for developing countries to submit ambitious national climate plans to elicit greater investment, while observers said the summit in Brazil could ease parallel finance negotiations at the UN climate summit in Baku.
On the eve of a G20 meeting in Rio do Janeiro on next week, business groups and a Brazilian national official called for developing countries to submit ambitious national climate plans to elicit greater investment, while observers said the summit in Brazil could ease parallel finance negotiations at the UN climate summit in Baku.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.