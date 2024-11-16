COP29 Roundup for Day 6 – Nov. 16

Published 06:35 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 06:38 on November 16, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International

It is Day 6 at COP29 in Baku - Science Day. It's the final day negotiators have with the texts before they're handed over to the presidency and appointed ministers, although not much progress is expected on finance in the next 24 hours. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).