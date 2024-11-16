COP29: Dutch champion ‘green carbon’ trade as a feedstock, on way to negative emissions

Published 14:37 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 14:37 on November 16, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, EMEA, International

Sustainable sources of carbon will be necessary in a net-zero economy – chiefly in petrochemicals and steelmaking – paving the way for green sources of CO2 derived from biomass to scale up negative emissions after 2050, the Dutch vice-minister for climate said at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.