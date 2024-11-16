COP29: Brazilian nature-based developers’ alliance signs carbon credits MoU with national export agency
Published 14:22 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 14:22 on November 16, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A group of Brazil-based nature-based solutions (NBS) project developers and the nation’s export agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to promote the sale of carbon credits abroad.
