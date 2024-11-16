COP29: Trump presidency could spell well for the voluntary carbon market, stakeholders say
Published 14:12 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 15:40 on November 16, 2024 / Allison Gacad, Mark Tilly and Sara Stefanini / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
While the election of US President Donald Trump is expected to generally stifle US momentum on climate action, there may exist avenues for increased voluntary carbon market (VCM) enthusiasm under his leadership, market participants told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP29.
