COP29: CDM negotiations a mess as Article 6 forwarded to second week
Published 14:18 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 14:18 on November 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6
The SBSTA UN advisory body has laid out final exit protocols for the Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), predecessor to the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), at COP29 in a draft text.
