Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:57 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 13:00 on November 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices dipped on Wednesday morning, even as the weekly positions data showed that investment funds cut their bearish bets to the smallest in more than a year, while natural gas prices struggled amid reports that additional supply may soon be finding its way to Europe.
