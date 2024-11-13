South Africa looks to boost domestic carbon credit use
Published 17:52 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:52 on November 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Voluntary
South Africa is looking to introduce sweeping changes to boost phase two of its carbon tax scheme, mandating a much higher level of domestic carbon credit use for mitigation, as it seeks to align its climate policies with the Paris Agreement, a public consultation paper has revealed.
South Africa is looking to introduce sweeping changes to boost phase two of its carbon tax scheme, mandating a much higher level of domestic carbon credit use for mitigation, as it seeks to align its climate policies with the Paris Agreement, a public consultation paper has revealed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.