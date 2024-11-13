South Africa looks to boost domestic carbon credit use

Published 17:52 on November 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

South Africa is looking to introduce sweeping changes to boost phase two of its carbon tax scheme, mandating a much higher level of domestic carbon credit use for mitigation, as it seeks to align its climate policies with the Paris Agreement, a public consultation paper has revealed.