COP29: Brazil second country to submit new NDC round, aims to cut emissions by two-thirds
Published 17:21 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:21 on November 13, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil submitted its nationally determined contribution (NDC) plan that entails reducing emission by up to two-thirds to the UNFCCC at COP29 on Wednesday, but observers cautioned that the country needs to take steps to ensure its ambitions are met.
Brazil submitted its nationally determined contribution (NDC) plan that entails reducing emission by up to two-thirds to the UNFCCC at COP29 on Wednesday, but observers cautioned that the country needs to take steps to ensure its ambitions are met.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.