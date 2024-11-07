Boardrooms increasingly fret about reaching net zero despite political backlash, finds survey

Published 12:49 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 12:49 on November 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

Momentum for net zero is building in the boardroom and leaders are refusing to abandon their plans, finds a survey of US and UK executives, despite a growing political backlash against the cost and pace of the green revolution that is expected to only intensify after the election of Donald Trump to the White House.