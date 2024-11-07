Asia Pacific > Australian bank cuts fossil funding, but accused of leaving “giant” loophole

Australian bank cuts fossil funding, but accused of leaving “giant” loophole

Published 12:48 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:48 on November 7, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The third Climate Report released Thursday by one of Australia’s top four banks showed it has cut more money for fossil fuels developers, but an activist shareholder group said it still has loopholes.
The third Climate Report released Thursday by one of Australia’s top four banks showed it has cut more money for fossil fuels developers, but an activist shareholder group said it still has loopholes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.