CFTC: Financial entities build net CCA length ahead of Q4 auction, WCA holdings pick up as repeal vote nears

Published 02:13 on November 2, 2024

Financial entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings ahead of the final WCI quarterly auction, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) holdings rose amid expectations that a voter initiative to repeal the carbon market will fail at the Nov. 5 election.
Financial entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings ahead of the final WCI quarterly auction, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) holdings rose amid expectations that a voter initiative to repeal the carbon market will fail at the Nov. 5 election.


