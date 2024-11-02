Americas > RGGI emissions drop over 3% YoY in Q3, reversing YtD trend

Published 01:59 on November 2, 2024

Covered emissions under the RGGI regional power sector ETS fell over 3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3, programme data showed Friday, following two prior quarters of precipitous growth.
Covered emissions under the RGGI regional power sector ETS fell over 3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3, programme data showed Friday, following two prior quarters of precipitous growth.


