Americas > US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 4: CO2 pipelines dominate US Heartland environmental policy discourse ahead of elections

US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 4: CO2 pipelines dominate US Heartland environmental policy discourse ahead of elections

Published 18:30 on November 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 18:41 on November 4, 2024  / , , , , and /  Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

In the US Heartland CO2 pipeline controversy has brought glimmers of environmental policy to the region otherwise dominated by Republican trifectas, none of which are expected to shift at the upcoming November elections.
In the US Heartland CO2 pipeline controversy has brought glimmers of environmental policy to the region otherwise dominated by Republican trifectas, none of which are expected to shift at the upcoming November elections.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.