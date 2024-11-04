US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 2: Close US Senate races in ex-RGGI states could shift balance of power in Congress

Published 17:55 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:55 on November 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto, Graham Gibson, Brandon Mulder, Allison Gacad, Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US, Voluntary

US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI member states that are Democrat strongholds are mostly expected to retain their trifecta status at the upcoming elections, presumably allowing for continued design and passage of carbon market programmes in 2025.