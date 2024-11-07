Carbon Pulse and LSEG partner up on carbon markets

LSEG customers can now access news and intelligence on carbon markets, greenhouse gas pricing, and climate policy via their Workspace platform, thanks to a new partnership with specialist provider Carbon Pulse.

As investors and corporations globally align with net zero targets, access to reliable, accurate, and comprehensive data on carbon markets, news, and analytics has become crucial. To help its clients navigate this evolving landscape, LSEG is now offering access to Carbon Pulse, a premium online service dedicated to delivering carbon-specific news and insights.

This content is now available directly on LSEG’s Workspace platform, enhancing speed, convenience, and efficiency.

Carbon Pulse’s mission is to provide clarity and context around carbon markets and greenhouse gas pricing initiatives, assisting market participants and other stakeholders in navigating complex and shifting regulatory and policy environments.

Its comprehensive coverage is curated by a global team of nearly 30 experienced journalists. By drawing on both primary and secondary sources, Carbon Pulse delivers accurate, often exclusive, news, cross-referenced with international media for added context. This content is further enhanced by expert insights and delivered in a concise, user-friendly format.

Key features include:

Coverage of markets and policies spanning dozens of compliance carbon markets and carbon tax regimes globally, alongside more than 200 governmental climate policies, corporate climate strategies, voluntary carbon markets (VCMs), biodiversity markets, industry M&A activity, personnel movements, and more.

Comprehensive news and analysis, with an average of 30 new articles published daily, along with daily and weekly market reports.

Subscribers can also access additional features via the Carbon Pulse website, including a carbon project and ratings database, a VCM price portal, and climate policy trackers (e.g., ITMOs, NDCs).

Deep information resources, including detailed intelligence dossiers on emissions trading systems (ETSs) worldwide, developed in partnership with the International Climate Action Partnership, are also available on Carbon Pulse’s website. Each dossier provides a detailed overview of an ETS’s status, history, scope, emissions, targets, revenues, flexibility, and links. Both existing and planned ETSs are covered.

The partnership with Carbon Pulse strengthens LSEG’s existing carbon research capabilities, augmenting the data, insights, and supply-demand modelling provided by its in-house analysts, as well as the global carbon market pricing and fundamentals supplied by other trusted third parties.

“We are excited to welcome Carbon Pulse, the leading provider of global carbon news, to LSEG’s offering. Carbon Pulse articles are fully integrated into our Workspace News application, providing enhanced insights for our mutual clients,” said Reza Haidari, head of carbon at LSEG.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of the world’s leading financial markets infrastructure and data providers to bring our carbon news and insights to a global audience of finance professionals who are shaping the net zero economy,” added Sonja van Renssen, chief strategy officer at Carbon Pulse.

