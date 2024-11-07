Asia Pacific > China’s Hubei to promote inclusive offset programme, forest carbon sinks

China’s Hubei to promote inclusive offset programme, forest carbon sinks

Published 06:27 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 06:27 on November 7, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China's Hubei province has announced plans to push forward a local carbon offset programme and encourage the development of forest carbon projects within the region.
China's Hubei province has announced plans to push forward a local carbon offset programme and encourage the development of forest carbon projects within the region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.