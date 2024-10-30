UK puts billions towards carbon capture, nuclear, clean energy, and prepares for CBAM
Published 16:05 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:05 on October 30, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, UK ETS
The UK government will put billions of pounds into carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), nuclear power, hydrogen, renewables, zero-emission vehicles, and sustainable agriculture over the next fiscal year, and plans to introduce a carbon border tax on imports from 2027, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday.
